Shortly after re-signing with the Wests Tigers, Adam Doueihi has opened up on why he chose to remain loyal over a lucrative offer from a rival NRL club.

Doueihi looked almost certain to be joining the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the club eyeing him as a major boost to their finals hopes in the coming years.

The club reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth $1 million; however, the star utility declined the offer to remain a Tiger.

He has since opened up on the career-altering decision, admitting it was not an easy choice.

"I went and met with Flanno a few weeks ago," he told 9News Sydney. “They were really good to me and I was clear with them where my mind was at and where I was at contract-wise.”

Doueihi admitted that he himself had thoughts of becoming a Dragon.

"There [were] a few times there where I was sort of close to going to the Red V,” said Doueihi.

Despite the temptations, Doueihi ultimately refused the offer and re-signed with the Tigers on less coin, expressing his love for the club he calls home.

NRL Rd 14 – Wests Tigers v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Adam Doueihi of the Tigers looks on during the round 14 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, on June 08, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

"My heart has always been here," he admitted.

“I'm a local junior, I've always loved the club and always wanted to stay.”

The 27-year-old admitted what a relief it has been to get the deal done, as he can now switch his focus toward rebuilding the Tigers.

"I'm really glad we could get a deal done in the end. I love being here, I love the group of players, and I love being coached under Benji,” he conceded.

"I feel like I'm learning more and more week in, week out. The footy I'm playing this year, I feel as though the style we're playing really suits my footy ability."

Doueihi will remain a Tiger for the next two years, providing a consistent option in the halves, the centres, and the middle.

