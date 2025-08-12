Shortly after re-signing with the Wests Tigers, Adam Doueihi has opened up on why he chose to remain loyal over a lucrative offer from a rival NRL club.

Doueihi looked almost certain to be joining the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the club eyeing him as a major boost to their finals hopes in the coming years.

The club reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth $1 million; however, the star utility declined the offer to remain a Tiger.

He has since opened up on the career-altering decision, admitting it was not an easy choice.

"I went and met with Flanno a few weeks ago," he told 9News Sydney. “They were really good to me and I was clear with them where my mind was at and where I was at contract-wise.”

Doueihi admitted that he himself had thoughts of becoming a Dragon.

"There [were] a few times there where I was sort of close to going to the Red V,” said Doueihi.

Despite the temptations, Doueihi ultimately refused the offer and re-signed with the Tigers on less coin, expressing his love for the club he calls home.

"My heart has always been here," he admitted.

“I'm a local junior, I've always loved the club and always wanted to stay.”

The 27-year-old admitted what a relief it has been to get the deal done, as he can now switch his focus toward rebuilding the Tigers.

"I'm really glad we could get a deal done in the end. I love being here, I love the group of players, and I love being coached under Benji,” he conceded.

"I feel like I'm learning more and more week in, week out. The footy I'm playing this year, I feel as though the style we're playing really suits my footy ability."

Doueihi will remain a Tiger for the next two years, providing a consistent option in the halves, the centres, and the middle.