James Roberts is hoping to “finish off” his career at the Wests Tigers, despite the fact that the Concord club is yet to make a call on the speedster’s future.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers this season on a two-year deal, but the second season is in the clubs favour.

“I love the club, it’s been really good,” Roberts told reporters.

“There’s a really good group of lads here and I’m close to a lot of them.

“I’m enjoying my time here and not really thinking about the future at all. I’ve been showing up to training and having fun, enjoying myself, so whatever happens, happens.

The former NSW centre is hoping he has done enough to prove himself despite only playing nine of their 14 games due to a shoulder injury.

“I’d love to stay and finish off here, to be honest. But anything can happen in this game.”

Roberts is set to run out with the Wests Tigers in their clash against the red-hot Melbourne Storm at 7:35pm on Saturday.