Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce has been linked to a stunning move to the Wests Tigers.

As reported by Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, the Tigers have reportedly been approached by a “third party” in regards to Pearce heading to Concord from 2022.

Any move of the sort would be a sensational venture for both parties, with Pearce’s father, Wayne a legend and former captain and coach of the Balmain Tigers.

The Tigers have looked to bolster their playmaking stocks alongside Luke Brooks in order to end their finals drought.

Pearce signed a new one-year extension with the Knights in March this year that will have him tied to the Hunter Valley club until the end of the 2022 season on a reported cut-price fee.

Cronulla have been closely linked to the 32-year-old in 2021 as Craig Fitzgibbon plans to partner incoming Storm star Nicho Hynes with a high-profile, senior halfback.

The Sharks have already lost Chad Townsend to North Queensland from next season and have notified Shaun Johnson that his services will not be required past 2021.

Pearce stated his loyalty to the Knights shortly after signing his new deal with the club.

“There’s been a lot of talk, but I never wanted to go anywhere else,” Pearce said.

“Since coming up here, I’ve been striving hard to achieve what we want to achieve.

“I see myself as a Knight now and I really want to get the job done with the club and the boys up here.

“I’m really grateful for the trust from the club and excited for what’s ahead.”

Currently sidelined with a pectoral injury, Pearce has played just the four matches in 2021 and is currently expected to return in Round 15 when Newcastle host the Warriors.

Pearce has played 301 NRL matches between his spells with the Roosters and Knights, scoring 74 tries across his 15-year career.