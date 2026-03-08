Canberra Raiders rookie Ethan Sanders stepped up when his side needed him to in his first appearance as the green machine's chief playmaker for 2026. \n\nSander's was undisturbed and composed when he slotted a 35-metre field goal in extra time to defeat the Sea Eagles in their Round 1 thriller at Brookvale.\n\nIt was also Jamal Fogarty's club debut for the Sea Eagles, who made a highly publicised move from the nation's capital to the Northern Beaches over the summer to fill the void Daly Cherry-Evans left on the peninsula.\n\nAlthough the youngster was very quick to thank his former mentor for the guidance and teachings he had passed on, as he used that knowledge to sink Fogarty's new side in golden point.\n\n"I looked up to all these boys, especially last year, just to be able to train with them, rub shoulders with these boys. I learnt a lot," Sanders said on the post-game coverage.\n\n"Even Jamal, they had a few games last year, they went down to the wire, and just seeing his composure, I learnt a lot from Jamal. I'd like to thank him too."\n\nSanders looked exceptional in taking on the lead playmaking role, scoring a crucial solo try by taking on the line, while also steering his side around before nailing an extra-time field goal.\n\nIn what is great news for Raiders fans, Sanders was able to capitalise on what he sees in front of him, as shown by his great decision to run the ball, which was rewarded with his classy try.\n\nSanders credited his classy performance to the guidance of head coach Ricky Stuart, who was in a similar position to him at this stage of his career, and has helped him play with confidence.\n\n"Sticks have been massive for me. Like I've said all offseason. Sticks sorta live this. He played this role," Sanders added.\n\n"He had a mad team he was playing with there, with a bunch of old middles that were playing rep footy, that sort of stuff, same as what I've got here.\n\n"To be able to bump ideas off Stick, take his advice, and really listen to him, he's been a massive help for me."\n\nIn what was an ironic turn of events, Fogarty didn't get the chance to prove to the Manly faithful that he has the Cherry-Evan's-style clutch we've seen in golden point, but it was his Raiders student who brought the Brookvale fairytale undone. \n\nThe Raiders will travel to Auckland this week to take on the Warriors, whereas the Sea Eagles will re-group and host the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.