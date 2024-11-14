Star Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas has confirmed he is no guarantee to represent Australia moving forward.

The Pacific Islands have become an attractive proposition in recent years for players who qualify for multiple countries.

Under current eligibility rules set by the International Rugby League, players may represent a different nation each calendar year if they are eligible, and provided they do not represent more than one nation in Tier 1.

Only Australia, England and New Zealand are regarded as Tier 1, and while there has been fierce debate regarding the potential upgrading of Tonga and Samoa to Tier 1, that has not yet happened.

It means players who represent one of the three Tier 1 nations with eligibility for a Tier 2 country can switch at any time, as plenty who play State of Origin for either New South Wales or Queensland, or have previously played for New Zealand, already have.

Haas could be the next though, with the prop telling News Corp that he hasn't made up his mind yet, and didn't have to this year after a foot injury ruled him out of both Samoa's two-Test tour of England, and the Pacific Championships for Australia, with the Kangaroos taking that tournament out against New Zealand and Tonga, who they met in the final.

“I haven't made up my mind,” Haas told News Corp.

“I knew I was injured (for the recent Test matches), so I didn't have to make a decision, but when I do make up my mind, you will know straight away.”

The towering prop would add to an already fearsome forward pack as Samoa look to build into next year's Pacific Championships and the World Cup in 2026.

Haas' decision won't be made any easier though by the fact the Kangaroos are set to tour England for the return of the rugby league Ashes next year before hosting the World Cup in 2026.