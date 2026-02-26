After dealing with two heavy concussions, unfortunately for Jake Trbojevic, lightning cruelly struck a third time in Round 23, suffering a third concussion, which ultimately ended his season early.

Fans and commentators alike thought Trbojevic's career may be over, but the Manly Sea Eagles' forward never had that thought.

"I didn't consider retirement," Trbojevic told NRL.com.

"They were big head knocks, which in a weird way is good. If they were smaller, it's probably a different story right now.

"Hitting Josh Papalii's shoulder is probably going to knock anyone out. It's when you're getting lightly tapped and still getting concussions that you start to worry.

"It's more that I need to work on my tackle technique so I don't get hit at all."

Not only has the Trjobevic been working on his tackle technique, but he has also been strengthening his neck in order to lessen the impact if another head knock occurs.

Also, during matches, he will wear a new headgear that supposedly lowers the risk of concussion by mitigating some of the impact to the head.

"There is research that it stops your brain from accelerating when you get hit and it can limit the effects of a knock," he said.

"After having three pretty bad ones last year and seeing how bad you can feel, I don't want to do that again so I'm giving everything a go.

"It's been good so far and has helped with my confidence. I haven't had a head knock yet, fingers crossed I don't get knocked but if I do it's going to help me."

Trbojevic is expected to start for Manly in the club's season opener against the Canberra Raiders, which is, ironically, the team he suffered his season-ending concussion against.