New Zealand Warriors enforcer Mitch Barnett has declared he is ready to rip in and bring his best footy back despite recovering from an ACL injury from last year.

Despite concerns about his game slowing down due to the nature of the injury, he is eager to finish strong in the remaining year of his Warriors contract.

The 31-year-old will return to Australia next year after being released by the Warriors on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on the Ford League Lounge, hosted by Shaun Johnson, Barnett said he is excited to return to the team and get amongst his teammates on the paddock.

"I'm just ready to go," Barnett said.

"I don't care what round it is, who it is, I'm ready to go.

"I have been ready to go since before Christmas.

"I have ticked some things off that I needed to do with my knee.

"Watching the boys run out there and do a job on the Roosters has got me amped up.

"Wherever the team needs me to slot in, whether it's building slowly or going straight into it, I'm ready to go."

Barnett has been tabled a $750,000 a year offer from the Brisbane Broncos in a bid to lure the Kangaroo forward to the club in the wake of Payne Haas' shock move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It is also being reported by the Daily Telegraph that the Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels are monitoring Barnett's situation closely and are in the race too.

A Brisbane arrival looks most likely, with a reunion with Michael Maguire, who gave him his NSW Blues debut, and the chance of a premiership as factors in the decision.

Barnett believes he is of great value to the handful of clubs interested, saying his game is revolved around the tough and gritty aspects of the game.

He also lifted the lid on his decision to leave the Warriors due to personal matters with his family.

"My game is not pretty," Barnett added.

"I do all the small efforts and all the things that people don't see really well.

"I pride myself on trying to be tough and I just think I'd love to see that continue down through the generations.

"I've had a lot going on outside of my football with my family.

"I won't dive into any details with that but it has been very tough and I have worked with the club over the situation.

"I have to protect my family. I haven't revealed any details, but the club knows I'm making the decision as a father and the support from social media has been unreal, even from private DMs."

Despite his future being uncertain at this stage, Barnett has narrowed his focus to bringing a premiership trophy to Auckland as he prepares for the final stages of his recovery before entering the NRL arena in the coming weeks.

"It hasn't been an overnight decision. I will be going back to Australia at the end of the season but I am still here this year and keen to rip in. I want to go out on a high note (at the Warriors)."