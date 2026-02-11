Torn by the Broncos' success and the heartbreak of a major injury, Billy Walters is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the finals against the Canberra Raiders last season.

The club would go on to win the premiership, defeating the Melbourne Storm while Walters watched from the sidelines.

While he works on his way back from the injury, he is hoping for a comeback later in the season.

"The knee was a bit slow to begin with, to be honest," he revealed to Wide World of Sports at the NRL season launch on Tuesday.

"I had a bit more meniscus damage than what they originally thought, but it hasn't pushed my return date back too much further, so still aiming for about round 20.

"I don't want to put a date on it or stress about that too much in case things happen, but hopefully the boys are flying, playing good footy — not too good though, so I can still find a way into the team.

"But hopefully I can just come back in and make my transition back into the team easy."

Walters will monitor the contract situation as the season progresses, insisting his preference is to stay at Red Hill rather than explore rival offers.

"Yes, I'd love to stay at the Broncos," he said.

"I love being at the club, and it's such a good club. Payne [Haas] is leaving, it's probably opened up a little bit more salary cap relief ... we'll see what happens.

"I love the club, and I want to stay here for the rest of my career.

"As long as they take me, I'll be there."

Still, with his return pencilled in for the back end of the year, Walters knows his post-injury form could influence negotiations.

"I mean, hopefully (a new contract is) done before I come back," he said.

"But you know, sometimes these things take time, and they might want to see how I go when I come back from injury. It's kind of a weird one.

"I feel like I could lose my spot, not because I'm playing bad footy, but [because] other boys are given an opportunity with me being out. They might just go out there and kill it, and there might not be any room for me when I come back.

"All I can do is get my recovery right and my knee good to go, and make sure I'm strong, fit and playing good footy, and I'm sure it'll handle itself."

Walters appreciates the efforts the club have made to include him while going through the recovery process and the premiership glory.

The 32-year-old utility revealed the Broncos gave him a premiership ring and that it has fueled more motivation for another chance at going back-to-back.

"The club's been really good in trying to include me in everything that they possibly can. They gave me a [premiership] ring last week, which was pretty cool and tried to make me feel a part of it," he said.

"But there's nothing like actually playing in the grand final and getting it done yourself on the field, so I'm very motivated.

The Broncos have landed in England to take on Hull KR in the World Club Challenge on Friday, February 20.