The long-lasting feud between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs is in the process of having its next chapter written, following a fiery exchange between the two historic clubs.

It was revealed by The Daily Telegraph last week that the Rabbitohs had made a formal application to the NSW Rugby League to have the Roosters kicked off Matraville Sports High School, due to the fact that it is considered to be part of the South Sydney Junior Rugby League district.

While their initial application was knocked back, the Rabbitohs remain hopeful, pleading with the NSWRL to review their decision.

The request comes amid an all-out war between the two clubs, with the Rabbitohs desperate to make Allianz Stadium their new home, much to the dismay of the Roosters.

As things currently stand, Matraville Sports High School is used as a training ground for the Roosters' junior representative sides.

Rabbitohs chairman Nick Pappas insists the rules are clear, meaning the Roosters have no right to use the grounds for training.

"I find it disappointing that the Roosters have effectively invaded our district to train their junior representative teams, knowing full well that [it] will cause significant disruption to our own juniors," Pappas told The Daily Telegraph.

"Either we have districts for our juniors or we don't have districts.

“Given the opposition the Roosters have openly expressed regarding our return to Allianz, to now come and train their juniors at Matraville, in the heart of our district, is brazen.”

Pappas is good friends with Roosters chairman Nick Politis, which is sure to rub salt in the wound for the Rabbitohs boss.

He shared his disappointment with the situation, feeling hard done by the unfairness he believes is afoot.

"It's the hypocrisy that I find most disappointing, and knowing Nick [Politis] as I do, I can't imagine that he would ever condone it,” Pappas admitted.

Both clubs will await the final verdict of the NSWRL.