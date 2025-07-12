Paying tribute in his try celebration to good friend Cameron Munster, Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes has opened up the relationship and bond between the two former teammates.

While Hynes and Munster have since taken different paths since the former departed for the Cronulla Sharks in 2022, the former NSW Blues representative and Dally M Medallist will never forget the special moments the two players shared.

Admitting he was a "nobody" when he arrived at the Storm on a train-and-trial contract at the end of 2018 after a two-year stint in the QLD Cup, Hynes was able to form a special bond with Munster, who took him under his wing.

Still remembering their first interaction, Hynes revealed that the QLD Maroons captain is someone he will forever idolise and is one of the top two players he has ever seen play on the rugby league field.

"My first pre-season there I was a nobody. I was literally there on a train and trial contract and he didn't have to give me any time of day," Hynes said.

"He ended up having me at his house for a couple of weeks, and whenever he wanted to go for a feed, he'd ask me to go for a feed.

"He was just someone who was so nice and caring and wanted to help out and make me better and I've looked up to him ever since I met him.

"He's someone I idolise and even seeing the way he's handled it and went out and performed every night.

"I don't think I've seen and played with a better rugby league player live (apart from) Cameron Smith."

In the middle of 'Try July', Hynes crossed for a double on Friday evening against The Dolphins, honouring his former teammate, who recently lost his father, Steve Munster.

Opening up the scoring, Hynes honoured the Munster Family by doing a dance celebration that him and the five-eighth used to do when they played together at the Storm.

"What he's gone through to do that (for Queensland) and deliver, I'm just so proud of him," Hynes said.

"It was a little dance that we used to do every time we had a couple of beers together and I've just been thinking about him a lot.

"That could have been me, it could be anyone waking up without their dad or parent.

"Sending lots of love to him and his family, cause I remember after games at Melbourne, seeing his old man and old lady in the sheds always smiling and happy and it just touched me a lot."