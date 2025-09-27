The sounds of thousands of hearts breaking could be heard across the Shire on Friday night, when the Cronulla Sharks' fairytale finals run came to its fateful close.

The Sharks fell to the Melbourne Storm 22 to 14 on Friday night, in what was a devastating loss for the side.

While many would consider the Sharks' 2025 season a success after making a preliminary final despite finishing out of the top four, their players were unable to show the same enthusiasm following the defeat.

Often-criticised star Nicho Hynes took the loss particularly hard, giving a brutal assessment of his side's efforts against the Storm.

"They are a quality opposition and we made it hard for ourselves at times," he told Channel 9.

"Sometimes you are just not good enough, and it is not your night."

He then took a dig at his own performance, clearly disappointed with the quality of his play.

"We were leading the second half 2-0 at some stage, and then I dropped that ball, made a bit of a crucial error, and then [gave away] a penalty and then Briton's offload," he said.

"We just compounded errors, and that cost us in the end."

The Sharks will now go at least another year without a Grand Final appearance, despite consistently featuring in the finals in recent years.