Nicho Hynes has denied he is a chance of being called up for Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series despite meeting with NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.

Hynes, who was thought of as a contender for the number six jersey to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves for Game 1 on the back of 18 months of exceptional form, was picked off the bench without a real role.

While he replaced a concussed Tom Trbojevic in the final ten minutes of the game in the centres, he was caught badly out of position and ultimately was ditched for Game 2.

The handling of Hynes' Origin debut has been one of just a number of talking points surrounding Fittler's mismanagement of the side, and Hynes seemed to hint that he only wanted to be selected for Game 3 - which is a dead rubber to be played in Sydney - if he is wearing the number six or seven, but underplayed the idea that he would be picked.

“We didn't speak about Origin selection, we just spoke about how each other are doing really,” Hynes said per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He checked on me and I checked on him because I know he would've been going through a hell of a lot over the last week or so.

“I don't think I will get the call-up. I'd honestly love to wear number six or seven in the Origin series and show what I can really do in the Origin arena.

“What can you do? Freddy had a game on the line, and if he didn't think I was the right person, then I'm obviously not the right person.

“You've just got to learn from it, you can't let these things bring you down. At the end of my career, hopefully, I can look back at this time and go, ‘you know what, that was the best thing for me', and I've played 10 Origin games after that.”

Hynes' comments though come with News Corp reporting that Jarome Luai is under serious pressure for his spot.

Picked for Game 1 and then retained for Game 2 despite club teammate Nathan Cleary's injury, there is no guarantee that the Samoan representative will remain in Sky Blue for Game 3.

Cleary is still missing, and it's clear Mitchell Moses will be given another chance, but who his partner will be is unclear.

Hynes is one option, despite playing seven at club level. His running game means he could handle the five-eighth role expertly, while Cody Walker's form is also believed to have him in the running.

Luai's performance on Friday evening for the Panthers as they overcame the Melbourne Storm at Marvel Stadium though will do nothing to hurt his chances.

The Blues will pick their team for Game 3 on Monday morning.