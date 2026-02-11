As a proud Wiradjuri man, Nicho Hynes, has always loved playing in the Māori vs Indigenous All Stars game, but not the negativity that surrounds it.

Since it's being played before the season begins, big-name players always seem to miss out, such as Kalyn Ponga and Latrell Mitchell this year.

Hynes believes that with both teams boasting serious NRL talent such as Keano Kini, Josh Addo-Carr and James Fisher-Harris, it is time to start focusing on who is there, instead of who is not there.

"People want to talk about the negatives of not having players, but people need to worry about the positives and look at the next generation coming through," Hynes told 2GB's Wide World of Sports Radio.

"It's not always about the big names, it's also exciting to see some players come through who will get their opportunity in the NRL and could eventually be superstars.

"I think some people can get caught up thinking about what's not here, but we can shine a light on what is here.

"It means the world to me and it means the world to the next generation."

What is the solution, though?

It can't be during State of Origin, or some random round of the season.

Hynes instead floated the idea of a week off to accommodate the fixture.

"There's always gotta be a place for this game, it's a really good spectacle and if it's not at the beginning of the year, maybe it could be towards the back-end," he said.

"Maybe the NRL need to look at having a week off before the grand final and possibly playing the All-Stars then, it could be a good warm-up for the internationals too.

"I think the AFL do it, they have a week off [before the finals series] and the NFL do it before the Super Bowl, so possibly we could look to do it.

However, having the All Stars game just before finals may result in even more players missing out due to injury, or even to prevent injury if their team is in the finals.

Regardless of this fix, it appears the match will remain before Round 1, with this season's match set for 3:45 PM this Sunday the 15th of February at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.