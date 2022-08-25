The future of both captain and coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons remains in limbo as the club shuts down Ben Hunt's plea to have his future contract linked with an extension for coach Anthony Griffin.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hunt's management made a request for the star halfback's two-year extension to coincide with the resigning of Griffin, a notion that the club has rejected.

There are also rumours that the club has lowballed their star player to begin contract negotiations, only offering a $700,000 a year deal to keep Hunt in the Red V.

Speculation about Hunt and Griffin's future at the Dragons has ramped up in the last week following an interview between Hunt and the media after a Dragons training session.

"There is no secret I like Hook (Griffin) and as long as he is the coach here, that is probably something that is going to keep me at the club," Hunt said.

Despite missing the finals for the second consecutive season under Griffin, Hunt has been a shining light for the club this season, leading the Dally M count before voting went behind closed doors and thriving under the coach's mentorship.

With Wayne Bennett and The Dolphins looming and quality halfbacks a hot prospect in the modern game, the Dragons are scrambling to get Hunt's deal locked in before the Rugby League World Cup in October.