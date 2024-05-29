Queensland Maroons State of Origin player and St George Illawarra Dragons' captain Ben Hunt has revealed he won't close the door on a move away from the club to finish his career.

The Dragons' star had requested a release from the final two years of his deal - which expires at the end of 2025 - throughout last season following the sacking of former coach Anthony Griffin.

After being knocked back by the Dragons and new coach Shane Flanagan, Hunt has since recommitted to the Dragons and has even been reportedly in talks over a contract extension.

Those talks are now believed to be delayed due to State of Origin camp, the same place he originally requested his release from last year.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, though, Hunt revealed he isn't shutting the door on finishing his career at the Titans, although he admitted he is happy at the Dragons.

“Mate, I am not closing the door on anything at all," Hunt told the media per News Corp.

“At the moment, I'm happy at the Dragons and we'll work through it. There's no talks at the moment. I am trying to focus on a few other things at the Dragons and get our team going in the right direction.

“We're in the Origin period now so that (Dragons contract talks) might be on the backburner, there's no rush for anything down there. We'll sort it out.”

It comes as journalist Michael Chammas revealed on Channel 9s 100% Footy that conversations between Hunt's management and the Dragons have taken place.

"Ben Hunt's manager has spoken to the Dragons, they've had some conversations about an extension in 2026," Chammas said on the show.

"They have agreed to park those discussions until after the Origin series but every indication so far that Ben Hunt is going to extend for one more season.

"He's contracted there with the Dragons in '25 and is really happy after a period of the club that he wasn't pleased with the direction but under Shane Flanagan they're taking about a '26 extension.

"Look to that to be finalised during the Origin series maybe straight after."

It's believed Hunt is only after a twelve-month extension at this stage, and given his current deal doesn't expire until the end of 2025, he can't negotiate with any rival clubs until at least November 1 this year.