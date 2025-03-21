Heralded as the 'Prince of Penrith', Nathan Cleary is arguably the greatest Panther of all time at just 27 years old.

After winning four premierships under mastermind coach and his father, Ivan Cleary, the elite halfback looks set to retire a Penrith Panthers legend.

While all signs point to a fairytale farewell in the black jumper for Cleary many years from now, rugby league figure Matty Johns has revealed his strategic plan to get Nathan Cleary at a rival club by 2028.

Following the league-shaking deal that saw Dylan Brown committing to the Newcastle Knights for the next decade, Johns has shared how he believes other clubs should follow suit when it comes to luring marquee players.

"If I owned the club, this is what I'd do and it would have been the same with Cameron Smith," Johns told SEN.

"I'd offer Nathan a 10-year deal of which seven or eight of that would be playing and rolling on in the last few years into a coaching role.

“This is with the view of him being a head coach four or five years after he retires. So you're signing him essentially for life.”