Scott Drinkwater was already bracing for the axe.\n\nHe'd read the headlines, absorbed the noise, and walked into Thursday's training session half-expecting to be dropped.\n\nWhat happened instead changed everything.\n\nThe Cowboys had arrived at 2026 with genuine ambition, and promptly face-planted.\n\nBack-to-back losses to Newcastle and the Wests Tigers left Todd Payten's squad gasping for air, and with the scrutiny bearing down on the club, Drinkwater found himself squarely in the crosshairs.\n\nHis spot at fullback, once unquestioned, was suddenly anything but.\n\nRound three against the Titans loomed as a potential last stand.\n\n“I think I was going into the games with the wrong headspace. Just the shapes and getting on those instead of getting the ball in my hands,” Drinkwater revealed to Fox Sports.\n\nThe real turning point had happened quietly, behind closed doors.\n\nI went into the Thursday main session thinking I was going to get dropped after reading everything.\n\n“Everyone was sending me stuff (saying) you're not playing. I was like I'm getting dropped here when I walked in on Thursday.\n\n“But he [Todd Payten] asked if I needed the rest, but straight-up answer was no way and then I guess I was dialled in and the mindset and probably had a little chip on my shoulder too.\n\n"The simplicity of the thought process going to the game now is different (and) still working on a few things.”\n\nI had three or two and a bit days to think about it. I was stewing on it. I didn't speak to anyone in the sheds before the game (and put) the headphones on,” he continued.\n\n"When you get into that mindset, it's good. You can't get that mindset every week, but that week I was in a good mindset, and I would never give up my jersey.\n\n"I'll never give someone the jersey unless I actually can't play.”\n\nRather than being dropped, Drinkwater was handed a lifeline, and he seized it with both hands. Three straight wins over the Titans, Storm and the Dragons followed, with the star fullback as the heartbeat of each performance.\n\nDrinkwater was linked to an exit from the North Queensland Cowboys in recent days, with speculation that the Dragons and Wests Tigers were interested in the fullback.\n\nHe remains at the Cowboys until the end of 2027, and doesn't see himself anywhere else in the short and long-term.\n\n"I'm in Townsville next year as well, so it's kind of up to me,” Drinkwater said.\n\n"If they wanted to get rid of me, I could say no anyway and still stay there, so I wasn't too bothered. Obviously, you want to play NRL, and I probably wasn't at me best at the start.\n\n"Those first two games, I wasn't getting involved too much and changed up what I was planning on doing, so just go to have that mindset and have that belief back in me.\n\n"As long as that's going on and I'm getting involved and doing positive things, I'm happy.”\n\nWith speculation loud and growing, he revealed he hasn't spoken with the club about an exit, but understands the NRL is a business and just wants to focus on playing good footy.\n\n“Nothing's been said. I guess they need to sign Jaxon Purdue first and see how much he takes up (and) I think Cliffo [Jake Clifford] as well.\n\n“He's off-contract. At the moment, it's just about playing good footy. I'd love to be a Cowboy for longer than this.\n\n“Got my 150th game coming up for the club in two weeks, so that'd be good, but also I know it's a business.”