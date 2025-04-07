Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has revealed Jahrome Hughes returned out of his own desire, and wasn't pushed by anyone in the club.

Hughes missed just two weeks with a broken hand, with the Storm star playing a pivotal role in his side racking up 48 points in a demolition of the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Brookvale.

“We know he is a good player and a smart player, but he is a tough unit as well. To play tonight after the operation he had on his hand, again, there was no push from within the club from medical people, coaches, players, no one,” Bellamy said of Hughes during his post-match press conference.

“But he put his hand up and wanted to play. I thought he was thousands, but he trained a couple of sessions, we spoke to the medical people, they checked it out, thought he was okay and to come out and play only missing one game after breaking a hand, that's pretty gutsy.

“Like I said, he is very important to the side as we all know.”

Hughes racked up 114 metres from 12 runs in the contest to go with a pair of try assists, while he kicked for 224 metres and made 14 tackles before being taken out of the game with minutes remaining and the scoreboard well in hand.

The New Zealand international is Melbourne's most important player, and nowhere has that become more clear than over the last fortnight, with the Storm scoring just one try from 46 tackles inside the St George Illawarra Dragons' 20 last weekend, before racking up 48 points against Manly in Round 5.

While utility Tyran Wishart struggled in the number seven jersey last weekend, Bellamy admitted Hughes returning was a big part of the club's attack looking as well drilled as it was, although didn't want to take anything away from Wishart, who is currently in negotiations over his own future.

“It's a big part of it [Hughes returning]. That's not a minus on Wish. He has been playing all over the place for us but not much half because our two halves haven't been out much,” Bellamy said.

“It's a tough job to come into that position.

“It's a big part of it and when you have your normal halfback in there that has played there for years, it brings confidence to the team.

“It's so hard to go in after Hughes has been there. They have different strengths, and whatever, but it was really important for us that he played.”

Hughes getting through the game will now mean he has a full week to recover before the Storm host the New Zealand Warriors next Sunday afternoon.