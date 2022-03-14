Parramatta Eels youngster Sean Russell has been confirmed to have suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs following the club's opening victory over the Gold Coast Titans.

Having scored a first half hat-trick, Russell was taken from the field during the 33rd minute after being collected by Jayden Campbell's knees as he slid in to try and stop a try from being scored.

It has since been confirmed by the NRL that Campbell - who has taken over the Gold Coast number one jersey from AJ Brimson this season - has avoided being charged for the incident.

No charge for Jayden Campbell over incident involving Parramatta's Sean Russell — Brent Read (@brentread_7) March 14, 2022

Russell was taken to hospital following the game, and the club have since released a statement confirming there is no tentative date on his recovery, ruling him out "indefinitely."

"Sean Russell has been sidelined indefinitely with fractured ribs and a punctured lung," the statement read.

"Russell has spent the night in hospital after suffering the injuries while scoring his third try in yesterday's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

"The Club will be monitoring Sean over the following week to assess his recovery schedule.

"At this stage, the Club is unsure when he will return but will provide an update when his prognosis is clearer."

The injury adds to the backline chaos at the Eels, with Haze Dunster out for the season after suffering a PCL, MCL and ACL injury during the trials, while Maika Sivo also isn't due back to until mid season.

Bailey Simonsson will once again be named on a wing for the Eels in Round 2 when they take on the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon, while Solomone Kaiduki or Samuel Loizou are the most likely candidates to be considered for a wing position, unless coach Brad Arthur elects to play either Waqa Blake, Will Penisini or Tom Opacic out wide.