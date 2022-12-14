Manly Sea Eagles star fullback Tom Trbojevic has suffered a suspected hamstring injury at pre-season training on Wednesday morning.

The injury is yet to be confirmed by the club, and the star fullback will need to go for scans to ascertain the level of damage to the hamstring.

It's believed the injury occurred in his right leg, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that he went down during an opposed training session.

It's understood the injury was non-contact, with Trbojevic slowing down from a run and not near full pace.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov confirmed to the publication that he didn't finish training.

“Tom didn't finish the training session and has gone off for a precautionary scan," Mestrov said.

“I can't say any more.”

Trbojevic missed most of the 2022 season with a dislocated shoulder. Suffering the injury in May during a game against the Parramatta Eels, scans confirmed Trbojevic would miss five months of action at the time, and while he was set to make a late run for Rugby League World Cup selection in Mal Meninga's victorious Australian Kangaroos squad, he ultimately sat out of that tournament as well.

The shoulder injury which ruined his 2022 season and limited him to just seven games follows a long string of injury problems for the star fullback, who carried Manly to the finals in the 2021 season.

The Sea Eagles, who made the preliminary finals during that 2021 campaign, had started the season without Trbojevic who was recovering from a hamstring injury.

The season prior in 2020, Trbojevic played just seven games, while the 2019 season saw Trbojevic play just 12 games. Across both seasons, Trbojevic suffered a combined total of three hamstring injuries, a pectoral muscle injury and a shoulder injury.

It means the fullback, who played for New South Wales in 2021, hasn't played more than 20 games in a season since 2018.

The Sea Eagles will now await scans to confirm whether Trbojevic could miss the start of the 2021 season, which is now just two and a half months away.