Star Gold Coast Titans' second-rower David Fifita could make a decision on his future in the next week before the NRL season gets underway.

The Titans are the reported front-runners to retain the services of the star second-rower, albeit on a much reduced wage to the value of his last contract, which is due to expire at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The Canberra Raiders remain in the mix to secure Fifita's services for 2023 in what could still shape as a package deal alongside his partner Shaylee Bent, who plays in the NRLW - a competition the Raiders are set to enter in 2023, albeit with a yet to be confirmed season structure and start date.

The former Queensland Origin player, who will be pushing to recapture his best form and that jersey in the upcoming season, is reportedly keen to make a decision before Round 1.

Despite that, coach Ricky Stuart said he has given Fifita time and space after talking to him again in recent times.

"After talking to David, I've just given him some space in regards to making the decision," Stuart told The Canberra Times.

"He'll make it in his own time, I think he is pretty keen to make the decision before the season starts. That's where that's at."

The 22-year-old, who has played 40 games since shifting to the Titans from the Broncos, where he began his career in 2018, couldn't get going during a 2022 season which ultimately saw him spend time coming off the bench as the Gold Coast collapsed from a top-eight finish in 2021 to a bottom-four finish in 2022.

That has left coach Justin Holbrook under all sorts of pressure, and the future of Fifita is one they will want to get locked away as quickly as possible.

News Corp's Dean Ritchie told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that the Raiders aren't confident on capturing the key signature.

“I spoke to the Raiders about this yesterday,” Ritchie said.

“They're still waiting. They're hopeful without being confident. I think you'll find they were a little more optimistic last week.

“I had a good contact saying some of the Titans directors were in the box up there on the Sunshine Coast for the game against the Dolphins last weekend and they expressed a fear Fifita would go.

“So I checked in with the Raiders to determine whether that was right. They said, ‘Look, we just don't know. We're hopeful. We're not as confident as what we were', and I must be honest David Fifita looked quite happy on the football field in that trial game.”

The Raiders have Hudson Young and Elliott Whitehead as their current starting second-rowers, however, Whitehead is now 33 years of age and is approaching his retirement from the NRL, with the green machine viewing Fifita as their possible long-term replacement.

Some have suggested Fifita needs a fresh start away from the Gold Coast, but it's also believed he would like to stay in Queensland for his next deal.