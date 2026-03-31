Brisbane Broncos have announced the extension of premiership-winning hooker Cory Paix until the end of 2028.

The local junior was picked up by Broncos scouts in his early teenage years and has successfully travelled through their pathways system into the top NRL squad.

Paix had this to say about his two-year extension at Red Hill.

“Making this decision was a no brainer,” he said.

“We have a well-connected group here which makes coming into work every day enjoyable.

“With this opportunity, it provides great security for my young family.

"I understand what it means to be a Bronco and will continue to turn up every day and work hard to help bring this Club more success."

Since his NRL debut in 2020, Paix has gone on to represent the Broncos 71 times, a credit to his hard-working nature despite having a troubled past with injury setbacks.

Broncos recruitment and pathways manager Simon Scanlan says it is great to see Paix extend with the club he has been with for a substantial part of his life.

“It's fantastic to see Cory extend with the Club he's been part of since he was just 13,” Scanlan said.

“Having progressed through our Academy and pathways system, he has developed into a consistent NRL player who played a key role in our 2025 premiership success.

"Cory is an extremely competitive individual who sets high standards for himself and his teammates, making him a valuable asset to the Club both on and off the field."

It now begs whether the Broncos see a future with other squad hooker in Billy Walters, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury and is off-contract at the end of the year.

Salary cap pressure and quality depth may force Walters to look elsewhere, with Ben Hunt looking to keep playing on after this season, it seems as if Walters has slipped down the pecking order.

With Paix and Hunt offering the dummy half services from 2026 onward, Walters may find himself at another club for next season.

Paix is an integral cog in the Broncos' engine, recording 708 tackles at roughly 98 per cent efficiency during Brisbane's premiership run last year.