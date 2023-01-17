AJ Brimson may be just as adept at five-eighth as he is at fullback, however, Gold Coast head coach Justin Holbrook has put a fork in a potential third positional switch.

The Titans are blessed for depth in their spine this season, the likes of Brimson, Kieran Foran, Tanah Boyd, Sam Verrills, Jayden Campbell, Chris Randall and Toby Sexton all fighting it out for a spot in the 1, 6, 7 or 9 jersey.

While Holbrook has already confirmed he'll start the season with a spine of Brimson, Foran, Boyd and Verrills, there were some whispers that Brimson may shift into the centres to accommodate Jayden Campbell, who is set to start the year as a bench utility.

It's a switch that's been floated in the past at State of Origin level, with the Maroons notoriously short for depth in the three-quarter line.

Despite it allowing another member of the spine to start each week, Holbrook has shut down the chatter before it began.

"It will definitely be five-eighth or fullback," Holbrook told SEN.

"I've said a few times that I think he's equally as good at six and at one. Obviously we've got young Jayden Campbell who is electrifying at the back there for us as well.

"We've just got to use these next five to six weeks in trials to work out our best combination and then stick with that, but I can't give a definite answer at the moment."

There's no doubt that the likes of Campbell and Sexton won't be content with a bench role or featuring in reserve grade, however, all three of Foran, Brimson and Verrills have either played Origin or won a premiership, an experience level we haven't seen on the Gold Coast for some time.

While he won't be joining the three-quarter line, Holbrook is just happy to see the youngster at full fitness again.

"The good news is we've got him fully fit now. He sort of battled through last year whilst still playing every week for us, but we got to got him fully fit and firing," Holbrook said.

"He's such a dynamic player and is such an important member of our team and the most important thing for me has been making sure he got his body 100% right.

"He's had a few injuries over the last couple of years, so we want him fully fit this year."

Brimson will return to the No. 1 jersey and kick off the Titans' campaign against the rebuilt Wests Tigers on Sunday, March 5th.