Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Hoolbrook has shut down suggestions that Shannon Boyd will be moved on by the club.

Reports emerged that the Titans were shopping Boyd to NRL rivals this off-season to clear salary, with the 27-year old signed to a four-year deal worth $2 million.

Boyd struggled in his first campaign at the Titans before a shoulder injury ended his season in August.

But Hoolbrook has full faith in him bouncing back in 2020.

“He’s still coming back from shoulder (surgery) but he’ll be right in a couple of months and he’s doing really well in his rehab. He’s lost some weight and his skinfolds are good,” Holbrook told goldcoastbulletin.com.au.

“He’s going well. From talking to Dan Ferris, he’s really happy with where he’s at now compared to where he was 12 months ago and that’s the same for a lot of the boys.

“His name has never come up once as to being moved on from the club, from anybody. I can honestly say I’ve got no idea where that’s come from because people were telling me that (I would let him go).

“But it hasn’t come from me at all or anyone in the club. He played for Australia a couple of years ago so he doesn’t have to learn how to play rugby league, that’s for sure.

“We’ve just got to get him right, get his body right and get him out there.”

Hoolbrook added that building up Boyd’s tank again was key to him getting back to his best.

“The best thing he can do is run. He’s got an injury that’s stopping him doing weights but he hasn’t got any issue in that (running) area,” he said.

“He’s lost some weight and for a big bloke, they’re the ones that get affected the most. If your backs come back (to pre-season) a couple of kilos over, they can lose that in a couple of weeks but the big blokes, for them to lose weight in big numbers, it’s hard.”