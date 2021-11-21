Josh Hodgson has been heavily linked with a move to the Wests Tigers, but it would appear the deal is all but off.

That follows backup hooker Tom Starling's impending court date in January. Starling was slated to take over as the starting number nine from Hodgson following time off the bench in 2021 where he regularly pushed Hodgson to lock, however, he currently has police charges hanging over his head and the Raiders have been less certain on releasing Hodgson.

There was also the talk of Hodgson being involved in a player swap with either Jacob Liddle or Jake Simpkin.

That would have worked for both clubs, given the signing of Hodgson would give the Tigers three hookers, and leave the Raiders with one.

Still, there has been talk Hodgson could turn himself into a ball-playing lock, and those discussions never seemingly got off the ground.

Despite the seeming squad imbalance issues the move would cause at both clubs, the touted move for Hodgson to the Tigers has still be simmering away in the background.

That is all set to come to a head today though, with the Concord-based club reportedly telling the Raiders they have by the close of business on Monday to determine whether negotiations can proceed, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

The publication understands salary could be a sticking point as well. Despite the Tigers reportedly still having over $1 million to use, they are only willing to part with around $500,000 for Hodgson.

He is currently on a salary of around $850,000 plus, meaning the Raiders would either have to foot the bill, or Hodgson would have to become comfortable with a lower salary for the move out of the nation's capital.

Hodgson was seemingly off his game during much of the 2021 season, not aided by injuries. The Raiders will desperately need to sort out their first-choice solution at number nine to move back into the top eight in the new season.