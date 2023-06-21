The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that Josh Hodgson will remain with the club until the end of 2024 season, while Bailey Simonsson, Daejarn Asi and Matt Doorey have also all re-signed.

Doorey's contract will now run until the end of 2025, while Asi - who has come into first-grade in recent weeks - along with Simonsson, have extended their contracts until the end of 2024.

Hodgson had the 2024 season as an option in his deal that he signed when he exited the Canberra Raiders, and while he has struggled for form, the veteran will keep his place in the west of Sydney for another season.

The club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said Hodgson has unique ability that makes him an important part of Brad Arthur's roster.

“Josh has a unique ability to communicate the technical aspects of the game and his experience and leadership skills have helped with the development of many other players, Brendan Hands in particular," O'Neill said in a club statement.

Hodgson has played 12 games this season, starting on each occasion, although his minutes have been cut by the emergence of Brendan Hands, who has been starting in recent weeks with Hodgson out.

Simonsson, who joined the Eels at the start of 2022, has played 11 games between the centre and wing this season, adding seven tries for Arthur's side, while Asi has played each of the last two games for Parramatta in the halves, first replacing Dylan Brown, before being moved into the number seven last week with Mitchell Moses in Origin camp.

He goes back into the number six this week and could have a prolonged stint there with Brown currently out through the no-fault stand-down policy. The former Cowboy and Warrior has immense talent right across the backline but has had limited opportunities in the top grade.

“Bailey has settled well within our environment and his performances have been very good," O'Neill said.

“Daejarn is a quality young utility who has added depth in the halves and has most recently played a valuable role in our NRL team."

Meanwhile, Matt Doorey, who is a Parramatta junior, in his first season with Parramatta, has rebounded well from missing almost all of the 2022 season with injury at the Canterbury Bulldogs, playing ten games to date with four of those in the starting side.

“An Eels Junior returning to the club, Matt Doorey has a great opportunity in the team, with his best football still ahead of him,” said Mark," O'Neill said.

His contract being extended through to 2025 indicates he holds an important place in Parramatta's side moving forward, with the club still having decisions to make over Waqa Blake, Bryce Cartwright, Wiremu Greig, Samuel Loizou and Josh Tuipulotu who are all off-contract at the end of the year.