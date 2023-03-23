A year ago, the name Jacob Kiraz was unheard of by the casual rugby league fan. Flash forward just under a year after his NRL debut, and the winger holds an unlikely Dally M lead.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs unearthed a talent last season in Kiraz, but not even they realised what they had on their hands at the time.

Kiraz joined the club on a train-and-trial after a stint with Newcastle's NSW Cup side, however the deceptively strong outside back wasn't promoted to the top 30.

In fact, he required an NRL exemption to make his Round 7, 2022 debut against the Brisbane Broncos, and wasn't permitted to play again until Round 11, when players outside the top 30 are eligible for selection.

He hasn't missed a game for the first-grade side since.

Currently atop the Dally M leaderboard thanks to a strong showing against Melbourne, head coach Cameron Ciraldo wishes the whole squad had his mentality.

“Jacob is a winner – he will fight to win anything,” Ciraldo said after the win over the Storm. “He's what we want to build the Bulldogs on, someone like that.