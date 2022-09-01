Despite spending the best part of three months on the sideline, valued Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth is still wanted for England's World Cup Side come October.

Lancashire-born Farnworth was in fine form before tearing his bicep in Round 14, coinciding with the final game of Brisbane's seven-game win streak.

Despite still not being ready to return from injury for the Broncos, with the World Cup just around the corner, England coach Shaun Wane has revealed Farnworth will be selected in his 24-man squad for the tournament.

"I will have no qualms with Herbie joining us for the World Cup. I can't wait to coach him," Wane told the AAP.

"While his injury was serious, I know that Herbie is an absolute professional and looks after himself so well.

"I met with him in Australia at the Magic Round weekend and was really impressed with his maturity. I like the way he does all the fundamentals well. He has good technique and he's so strong as a centre.

"What I really like is that he had the guts to go to Australia as a young kid, tough it out and go on to shine at Brisbane."

Farnworth debuted for Brisbane back in 2019 and has made 53 appearances for the club, standing as a shining light throughout a few dark seasons for the club.

Farnworth's uncle and mentor, former Wigan Warriors recruiter Brian Foley, also praised his nephew for his toughness.

"Herbie's biceps is not fully healed. It is healed enough, but not quite enough to play in the NRL competition," Foley told the AAP.

"He thought he was going to make it for the final round game against St George but I spoke to him and it wasn't worth the risk.

"He is very upset. He wanted to play with it, but Herbie is Herbie"

England's first World Cup match is set for October 15th, where they take on Samoa at St James Park in Newcastle, England.