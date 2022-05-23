Brisbane Broncos star centre Herbie Farnworth has reportedly elected to sign a one-year contract extension with the Brisbane Broncos.

Farnworth has been a target for both the Broncos and Dolphins during recent months, with the English centre - who is also on the World Cup radar for England coach Shaun Wane - playing excellent football for the Broncos.

After a strong 2021 campaign in an often well-beaten team, Farnworth has continued his constant improvement this season, forming a lethal centre combination with Kotoni Staggs.

According to The Daily Telegraph, he has agreed to only a one-year extension with Brisbane, which could indicate he is less than certain about his next long-term move as his market value continues to increase on the back of his efforts.

Often overshadowed by Kotoni Staggs at the Broncos, Farnworth has arguably been as good, and as consistent, as Staggs during his time at Red Hill.

The news that he is set to stay with the Broncos is a bitter blow for Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins, who continue to fail in their endeavours to make big-name signings, particularly in the backline.

It's a backline which currently consists of Jamayne Isaako, Edrick Lee and Robert Jennings when it comes to players with NRL experience.

With talent off-contract at the end of the year, it's a problem the Dolphins must rectify, however, Brisbane will be thrilled to have secured Farnworth, with director of football Ben Ikin continuing to make strong moves within the first 12 months of landing the role at the club he used to play for.





It's understood Farnworth had been seriously contemplating a move to Redcliffe, and that may have been what resulted in only a one-year extension.

It's also believed the Canberra Raiders were interested, however, Farnworth wanted to stay in Queensland, limiting his options to either the Dolphins or Broncos.