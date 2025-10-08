Dolphins star Herbie Farnworth has confirmed he will remain with the club until at least the end of 2027 after signing a one-year contract extension.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2026, Farnworth was set to be able to negotiate with rivals - including the NRL's newest side the Perth Bears who have a full salary cap to spend and roster to build - from November 1.

It means he will spend at least the next two years with the Dolphins and won't be able to negotiate with rivals until at least November 1 next year, but grand intentions of a long-term contract extension have, for now at least, been thrown out the window.

The deal also lines up with when the NRL's next TV deal will commence, meaning Farnworth has left himself available for a bumper pay rise at that point, should the NRL manage to negotiate the type of deal that is currently being talked about.

Farnworth, who flies out to England on Thursday for the Ashes, where he will play with England, said signing for the Dolphins until the end of 2027 was simple.

“This was an easy decision for me as I did not see myself going anywhere else,” he said.

"When I look at the roster the club has built for the Dolphins, I am so excited about what this team can achieve in the next couple of seasons.

“I believe we have the team to go with any other in the NRL and I can't wait to see what we can do.”

The gun centre was overlooked for the Dally M team of the year in 2025, but has fast become one of the NRL's best centres, putting together a 2025 season where he was among the Dolphins' best, finishing the year with 12 tries in 19 games.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said Farnworth is an 'elite' level NRL player.

“This is a huge announcement for us as Herbie is simply one of the best players in the game,” Reader said.

“I've got no doubt if he had finished the season off with us rather than getting injured, the Dolphins would have made the NRL finals.

“After three years of work on our recruitment strategy, we are really excited about the roster we have created for the next few years.

“Knowing Herbie has now recommitted to the Dolphins creates even more excitement for our members and fans.”