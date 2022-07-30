The hidden cost facing Des Hasler in the wake of the pride jersey fiasco has been revealed, and it appears his employment may be on the line.

The Sea Eagles have largely been successful since Hasler’s return in 2019, making a semi-final and preliminary final with a 13th-placed finish in-between in those three years. In his previous stint at the club, he took them to seven-straight finals appearances and the 2011 premiership.

But the Daily Telegraph have revealed a clause in Hasler’s contract states that he needs to take the team to the finals this year to trigger an extension – and if he doesn’t, he could be terminated by the end of next season.

It seems unlikely that Hasler would be turfed on results alone after he essentially took the fall for the club during last week’s events.

He was universally praised for his mature and measured announcement as debate raged on over the issue of seven players standing down over the pride jersey worn in Thursday’s game against the Roosters.

With so much on the line for Hasler personally, his acceptance of the seven players’ positions and his determination to get on with the job of fielding a competitive side seems even more admirable, especially after club administrators all went into hiding.

Though there were some worrying signs at the start of the contest, Manly grew into the game and lost no admirers following a stoic effort in the 20-10 defeat.

Much of the blame for last week’s events seems to have landed at the feet of club staff who ‘kept players in the dark’ – but there could be longer-lasting consequences on and off the field as reports emerge of a possible split in the playing group over the issue.

The Sea Eagles face the Eels, Titans, Sharks, Raiders and Bulldogs in their run to the finals. Though they currently sit in 10th place, they could still finish this weekend in 11th.

With such a congested race for the remaining spots in the eight, they will likely need to win three of their remaining four games – if not all of them – to have a chance of returning to the finals.