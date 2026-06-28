The forgotten man in the Queensland Maroons selection puzzle has mounted a promising case to return to the representative arena, with Jeremiah Nanai starring in North Queensland Cowboys' dominant 26-12 win over the Penrith Panthers.

Nanai scored a double on the edge to remind Maroons coach Billy Slater of his elite skill and aerial threat - traits responsible for his 8 call-ups to the State of Origin arena in the past.

The Cowboys were dominant from the opening whistle, competing on every play and successfully shutting down the Panthers' stars wherever they could.

Nanai has been battling a shoulder injury for most of 2026, which dates back to the Pacific Championships last year for Samoa, dislocating his shoulder and requiring reconstruction surgery.

Nanai returned in early May, and in his second game back, he injured the same shoulder.

Luckily, scans revealed it wasn't as severe, and in his last two matches, he has returned to establish his Origin audition for Slater and the coaching staff.

"The boys have been outstanding, Queensland, and I'm getting itchy feet just watching them and supporting them from home," Nanai said to the NewsWire.

"Obviously I want to be in the arena again and pull that jersey on, it means a lot.

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"If I get the call-up, we'll see, but I've just got to focus on what I'm doing here. Hopefully if I get that call-up I'll take it with both hands and make sure I get the job done."

The club was celebrating Jason Taumaolo's 300th NRL game, and it was evident the team lifted for the occasion.

"I was just trying to find something, I was a bit buggered at the end there but I just wanted to do something," Nanai said.

"I had to find an effort there and the boys got me through that, so credit to the boys for pushing me and making sure I got through the game. It was a special try and it was pretty cool to get that tonight.

"It means a lot. A very special win for "Hulky" (Taumalolo). A lot of emotions this week going into it. I'm very proud of the boys, they turned up tonight and it was great to get the win too for his 300th."

Coach Todd Payten praised Nanai on his bounce back from injury, and knows more match fitness under his belt will only elevate his game as the season goes on.

"You can see how important he is for us in two games," Payten said in his post-match press conference.

"They were pretty good performances and what I like is he's spent a fair bit of time out of the game but he hasn't missed a beat.

"I know he was hurting with 15 or 20 minutes to go, we got the message up in the box, should we consider taking him off and making a change, but the people around him pushed him along and we left him out there and he came up with a play like that.

"So he's only going to be better in a month."

Nanai ran for 100 metres in 11 runs in his 80-minute stint.

The Cowboys enjoy the luxury of a bye before they head to Brookvale to face the Sea Eagles on July 12.