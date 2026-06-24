North Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo will mark his 300th NRL game this weekend, joining an elite list of the code's 55 legends who have reached the triple century. What makes it even more special is that the Tongan wrecking ball will celebrate it in front of his friends and family in Townsville when the Penrith Panthers come to visit on Saturday.

Taumalolo joins Johnathan Thurston as Cowboys greats who will reach the milestone, and will run out as a one-club legend with his beloved Cowboys.

Let's have a look back at ten of Taumalolo's greatest moments that shaped his career.