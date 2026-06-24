North Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo will mark his 300th NRL game this weekend, joining an elite list of the code's 55 legends who have reached the triple century. What makes it even more special is that the Tongan wrecking ball will celebrate it in front of his friends and family in Townsville when the Penrith Panthers come to visit on Saturday.
Taumalolo joins Johnathan Thurston as Cowboys greats who will reach the milestone, and will run out as a one-club legend with his beloved Cowboys.
Let's have a look back at ten of Taumalolo's greatest moments that shaped his career.
10. Round 2, 2020 - Breaking an all-time record for metres gained by a forward
Jason Taumalolo started off the 2020 season with a bang, smashing an all-time NRL record which saw him produce 345 metres in a single match against the St George Illawarra Dragons.
He surpassed Steve Price's record of 323 metres in 2007.
Taumalolo finished off the match with 114 post-contact metres, eight tackle breaks and a try. All of these herculean statistics from a middle forward occurred before the six-again infringement was introduced into the competition three months later, making the outlandish numbers even more impressive.