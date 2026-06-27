There are massive concerns for Manly Sea Eagles star Luke Brooks after a suspected ACL injury in a huge win at Brookvale against arch rivals Melbourne.

The former Wests Tigers half moved across the bridge ahead of the 2024 season and hasn't missed a game since donning the maroon and white for the first time in Las Vegas that year.

Brooks failed to return to the contest in the second half after playing over 13 minutes in discomfort, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing he has suffered an ACL injury.

The recently extended young gun Joey Walsh replaced him, as Manly went on with the job in a 30-4 win.

Fox commentator Tiana Penitani-Gray chimed in on commentary shortly after halftime to reveal the extent of the injury.

"There are huge concerns around his knee, it's a suspected ACL as he sits there with some ice on the bench ... quite a sombre mood," she said on Fox League.

On-field diagnosis of ACL injuries tend to be most accurate, with Manly coach Kieran Foran confirming it looks like he will be without his consistent five-eighth for the remainder of their campaign.

"It's absolutely devastating for Luke," Foran said his post-match press conference.

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"We're all shattered for him, we'll obviously wait for confirmation, but they're pretty certain it is, which is gut-wrenching for us as a club, but more importantly Luke.

"We'll get around him, he's such a vital member to our footy club."

Foran commended Brooks' bravery and team-first attitude to push through the pain to make it to the 40-minute mark before being put on ice.

"The medical staff are saying the fact he was able to stay on was quite incredible - it would have been incredibly painful," he added.

"We could see him in some trouble out there limping around. The fact he was able to play on is a massive testament to his bravery and his character."

The Sea Eagles bounced back after a devastating one-point loss to the Bulldogs in extra time last week.

They could be without three of their biggest stars when NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley names his squad on Sunday night.

Tom Trbojevic continued a strong return from a long-term hamstring injury, while Haumole Olakau'atu continues career-best form to look to earn a sky blue recall.

Tolutau Koula also showcased his speed and skill and will no-doubt feature in Daley's plans to thwart Queensland on their home soil.

Walsh was under the microscope for a hip-drop on Melbourne star Ativalu Lisati, where he was sinbinned for the action and placed on report.

It means the Sea Eagles face a tough selection headache next week against the Eels. With Brooks and Walsh unavailable, they may turn to depth hooker Zach Dockar-Clay for a move to five-eighth.

The club can also opt to blood Onitoni Large, a prestigious cross-code junior who recently represented NSW in the Under 19s Origin.

Showcasing a great running game and pass selection, Large captained the Junior Wallabies in the 15-man code.

The Sea Eagles will travel out west to face the Eels on Sunday afternoon.