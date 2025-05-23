One of the brightest female rugby league talents, two-time Australian Schoolgirls representative Kayla Henderson has opened up about her rugby league journey, which is just getting started.

Beginning her junior career with the Parramatta Eels in the Lisa Fiaola Cup competition, Henderson moved to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024 and later the Penrith Panthers, where she has found career-best form.

Regarded as one of the best female talents coming through the Panthers system, Zero Tackle understands that she has already been tabled a three-year contract from the club, which will likely see her become a focal point of the club when they finally enter the NRLW competition in the coming years.

A graduate of Crestwood High School, she decided to play the sport after watching her siblings play rugby league and has already achieved various honours to date, headlined by being named in the 2023 and 2024 Australian Schoolgirls teams.

Attempting to secure an U19s NSW Blues jersey later this year after guiding the U19s City team to victory over Country, Henderson spoke to Zero Tackle about her rugby league journey, NRLW aspirations and the importance of family.

"It's pretty awesome wearing the Panthers jersey. I've got an awesome coach over there and I had a great team as well," Henderson told Zero Tackle. "It was a great year.

"It was awesome going to a different country and getting to see what it's like over there, especially seeing their passion for league over there," she added, reflecting on her experience playing in Papua New Guinea for the Australian Schoolgirls side.

"It was quite an exciting experience. Although it was only short, getting to gel with the girls was really cool."

Idolising the likes of Emma Verran (formerly Tonegato), Connor Tracey and Dylan Edwards, Henderson has her sights set on playing in the NRLW for the Panthers down the track, but grew up as a die-hard Canterbury Bulldogs fan.

Aiming to improve her overall game over the next few years, the 19-year-old credits her father as the most significant influence on her development.

"It'd definitely be my biggest goal (to play in the NRLW) and it's what I want my future to look like," Henderson said.

"I'm just going to keep grinding towards that. My family has been very instrumental in my journey.

"Dad's had the biggest input on it and most days we go down and train together, if I'm not training at Penrith.

"He's had a big impact on it and he's very supportive and a 100 per cent my biggest role model."