There is a particular kind of player who doesn't simply fill a vacancy, they consume it.

They make the spot their own so completely, so immediately.

The Wests Tigers' 18-year-old star Heamasi Makasini is poised to start at left centre in the club's NRL season opener against the North Queensland Cowboys at Lecihhardt Oval on Saturday according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

This comes after Starford To'a was ruled out for a fortnight with injury.

Makasini was training at left centre on Tuesday, while To'a worked separately from the group.

Makasini impressed in his debut last season against the Gold Coast Titans, and in the pre-season against the Roosters, hoisted a hat-trick and had a impressive one-man try against the Penrith Panthers where he fended off Dylan Edwards with a lot of physicality.

The Tigers are yet to officially name their lineup, with the announcement to occur at 4PM on Tuesday, but Makasini is expected to make his second appearance in the NRL.