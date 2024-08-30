After a mesmerising 13 years in the NRL, Shaun Johnson will lace up the boots for the final time on Saturday night, putting an end to one of the most entertaining careers in recent memory.

A multi-talented athlete, Johnson has lit up the field in both the NRL and international stage for the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Kiwis and NRL All Stars - this has seen him accumulate 300 matches - since his debut in 2011.

Known for his freaky footwork, silky steps and brilliant attacking game, he has been the face of rugby league in New Zealand for over a decade since leading the Warriors to the 2011 NRL Grand Final.

However, he could have easily decided to play another sport, having excelled at Aussie Rules, touch football, and rugby union at a high level throughout his junior career.

Instead, he decided to stick to the 13-man game, where he has achieved multiple accolades, including the Golden Boot in 2014 and has been compared to Benji Marshall and Stacey Jones as New Zealand's best player of all time.

Johnson's former halves partner for the Kiwis, Benji Marshall, spoke to Zero Tackle about his admiration for the retiring star and admitted he has helped inspire the younger generation.

"Apart from his personal success, I think the one thing that you don't get to see is how he inspired the younger generation of kids in New Zealand to back their talent and play the way they played with flair, excitement and passion," Marshall told Zero Tackle.

"He did it for a long period of time, and it probably doesn't get talked about enough.

"He was one of the greats of all time in New Zealand."

As the Warriors and NRL fanbase say farewell to Johnson, the New Zealand club is already looking to the future and life without the veteran, having locked down the services of young gun Luke Hanson for the next two seasons.

A St Dominics College product, the promising playmaker came through the Panthers' junior ranks since 2020 and played for the club in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

He was also a member of the famed Panthers SG Ball Cup team that won the Grand Final in 2022. Playing fullback, the team consisted of NRL players such as Jesse McLean, Keagan Russell-Smith, Isaiya Katoa and Mason Teague.

Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin are likely to be the first-choice halves going into next season, with Hanson contending with Chanel Harris-Tavita for the backup role.

The club has also confirmed the signings of Jett Cleary (Nathan Cleary's younger brother) and Kahu Capper from the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters.

Cleary has signed a three-year contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 season and follows in the footsteps of Hanson having played a prominent role in the Panthers junior ranks.

On the other hand, Capper is a cross-code teen prodigy who can play anywhere in the backline but is predominantly found in either the halves or the centres.

A star in the making, Capper has signed a two-year train-and-trial contract with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The contract has a player option for 2026, which means he is guaranteed two years at the club, but the Warriors also have a club option to extend his contract until the end of the 2027 season.

Previously a member of the Sydney Roosters Academy, Capper unfortunately missed this year's SG Ball Cup season due to suspension but still represented the NSW Waratahs U18s at Inside Centre.