New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has confirmed he will hold the number one jersey next year despite the arrival of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

In what has largely been viewed as a positive for the Warriors, club hero Tuivasa-Sheck, who has been trying his hand at rugby union in recent years, will return to the 13-man game next year with the Warriors after being signed by the club earlier this year.

The immediate question however hinged on who would wear the number one jumper next year in Auckland.

Nicoll-Klokstad, who debuted for the Warriors before spending time with the Canberra Raiders, made the transition back into Andrew Webster's squad for the 2023 season and, after struggling for form in Australia's capital amid injury last year, has been superb for the Warriors this year.

In recapturing the form which he found as part of the Raiders' side which made the grand final in 2019, Nicoll-Klokstad has done everything in his power to hold the number one jumper next year, and confirmed to SEN Radio that coach Andrew Webster has told him he will be.

“He (Andrew Webster) still re-assured me and told me that I will be playing fullback (in 2024),” Nicoll-Klokstad told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“He told me all the things that you'd want to hear as a player in my position, I've spoken to Roger as well.

“I'm just really excited to have Roger back at the club, he was at Go Media Stadium on the weekend and man it was good to see a familiar face around, I think he was in this morning as well.

“I think he's getting itchy feet to lace the boots back up in the Warriors kit, it's so exciting for all the players including myself to have Roger back in our team.”

It has been reported that Tuivasa-Sheck has signed with the Warriors in the knowledge that he will be likely lining up in the centres next year.

Tuivasa-Sheck is a former Dally M winner at fullback though and will keep Nicoll-Klokstad on his toes form wise during the year, while the Auckland-based outfit are also covered for injury.

Nicoll-Klokstad getting first crack at fullback makes sense given his form this year, which has helped the Warriors into a stunning run to the top four, where they will finish the regular season before earning a double chance in the finals.