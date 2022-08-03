Ken Maumalo has revealed just how close he was to joining the Melbourne Storm on loan for the remainder of the 2022 NRL season.

Melbourne approached the Wests Tigers' winger a couple of weeks ago in a bid to add depth to their backline after a series of injuries left them depleted through the outside backs.

This week will be the first time the Melbourne Storm have named a backline that doesn't feature at least one premiership winner since 2017, a testament to the strength of their 1-5 over the past few years.

Maumalo was approached to join the club on loan, joining the likes of Daine Laurie, Jayden Campbell and Reece Walsh as stars approached by the Storm to join for the remainder of 2022, however they failed to land any of them.

Instead, they secured David Nofoaluma for the rest of the year, who is set to play his first ever finals game in a months time - at the backend of his 10th season in the NRL.

Maumalo has revealed that a conversation with cousin Nelson Asofa-Solomona all but convinced the winger to make the move south for the remainder of the season, however the former Warrior has revealed it was his young family that convinced him to stay.

“They’re looking for some players at the moment, but I just said that I’ve got a family and it’s too much of a move for me,” Maumalo told News Corp.

“‘Nofoaluma is the perfect person to go over because he’s got no family, no kids, so it’s better for him.

“I got my cousin who called me from Melbourne, Nelson, and he said that Craig Bellamy mentioned my name to him.

“He said I should keep it on the backburner and just see where things are at. I said if things go well and to plan, then why not, but it was too much of a move.”

While the move would've meant Maumalo would have a shot at winning his maiden NRL title, however he admits he'd rather do it with the club he captained earlier this season.

“It’s a good opportunity to go over and be in a good system and a system that has been good for a number of years now.

“That was the exciting part of it, but I’m doing this for my family, myself and my teammates here. I’m trying to build this club up again to where it was back in 2005.”

Maumalo is set to declare allegiance to New Zealand ahead of this years World Cup, brushing off Samoa who he also played for in the past, however the focus will solely be on helping Wests dodge the wooden spoon.