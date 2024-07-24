The Dolphins have confirmed the re-signing and upgrade of Trai Fuller on a new contract that will see the talented fullback remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Despite having to play understudy to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow during his time at the Dolphins, he is now well cemented in the Dolphins' Best 17 under Wayne Bennett.

The 27-year-old has played eight games at fullback and another off the bench this year in what has been his best NRL season to date, backing up an impressive QLD Cup run over previous seasons.

His new deal sees him promoted to the Top 30 from the start of next year, with a two-year deal to also cover the 2026 season.

Club CEO Terry Reader said Fuller has proven himself to be an NRL level player.

"Trai has done everything right to get himself into this position," Reader said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Last year he had limited opportunity in the NRL but demonstrated his talent and development by being named Player of the Year in the Queensland Cup competition.

“This season he has showed he belongs in the NRL and the new contract is the reward for that.

“He is the perfect example of one of the reasons the Dolphins were admitted as a team to the elite competition – so talented young players from the area didn't have to leave Brisbane to make it in the NRL.

“He has made the Dolphins his home and now Trai gets to be part of the NRL journey for at least another two seasons.”

Fuller has been part of the Dolphins pathway since he was a teenager, and was part of the club's 2018 QLD Cup premiership-winning team.

He has now played 88 games - scoring 52 tries - in reserve grade, and was first promoted to a full time train and trial deal with the Dolphins last year.