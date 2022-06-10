North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has predicted a big fortnight from star outside backs Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taulagi, with Billy Slater all but confirming one of them will come into the side.

The duo are likely to battle for a vacant wing spot in the QueenslandMaroons' team for Game 2 of the State of Origin series after starting Game 1 winger Xavier Coates went down with an ankle injury during the opener at Homebush on Wednesday evening.

It's understood Coates has suffered a syndesmosis injury, although his exact return to play is yet to be determined.

The Melbourne Storm confirmed the gun winger, who scored 11 tries in 11 games for the club following his switch from the Brisbane Broncos to start the season, had scans for last night and will consult a specialist on Friday morning.

He is almost certain to miss Game 2, and with both Tabuai-Fidow and Taulagi in the squad, it's tipped rookie coach Billy Slater will promote one of the duo to the starting 13.

“We’ve got Murray Taulagi, who has been in camp all week, and also Hamiso. It will be one of those two,” Slater told reporters.

“Those guys weren’t here for the experience, they were here because they deserved a spot. I would have been comfortable throwing any of those guys a Maroons jersey.”

Corey Oates is the other contender given his form and previous Origin experience, with Slater speaking about his form before Game 1, however, it would seem unlikely that the Broncos workhorse will jump the queue.

Payten said he was excited to see the form his Cowboys' stars brought over the next fortnight, with games ahead against the St George Illawarra Dragons (Round 14, home) and the Manly Sea Eagles (Round 15, away) to be played before Slater picks his Game 2 squad.

"That's good for us as a club. We have two guys essentially having a shoot out over the next couple of weeks fighting out for that spot," Payten told reporters on Thursday after the club's captain's run.

"Form will get them there and that means they're going to have a crack for us ... which is good."

The rise of the Cowboys has been one of the big stories to follow over the first half of the season, with the club widely tipped for the bottom four before a ball had been kicked.

They are instead sitting in the top four after 13 rounds, and won last week's clash over the Gold Coast Titans in convincing fashion despite being without a host of Origin stars.

Payten's side play the Dragons on Friday evening at 7:55pm (AEST) in Townsville.