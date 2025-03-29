Gold Coast Titans head coach has heaped praise on his new-look spine after the club managed to overcome the Sydney Roosters on Friday evening.

It marked the second win in a row for the Titans, who started the season with a heavy loss at the hands of the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Their Round 3 performance against the Newcastle Knights was a strong one, while their second half against the Roosters saw the Robina-based club come from behind to score the final four tries of the contest and put away what looks a convincing win on the scoreboard.

The two and one start to the season for the Titans is all the more impressive given their new-look spine, which has seen Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson move into the halves.

Des Hasler said Campbell is growing strongly into the number seven jumper for the club.

"He is building which is good," Hasler said during the post-match press conference.

"It's up to us to keep giving him a good platform to build on.

"He came up with some big plays, and both boys [Campbell and AJ Brimson] are very instictive. It's hard to defend that."

The game against the Roosters also saw Keano Kini sitting out with a neck injury. Rumours have indicated he could miss up to five months, with Jaylan de Groot gaining an opportunity in his place.

De Groot wants to be an NRL level fullback, and reports in the pre-season suggested he is willing to leave the Titans to do it, realising he is stuck behind Kini at the club, although the queue is far shorter with both Brimson and Campbell in the halves.

Whether that proves a long-term halves combination remains to be seen though, with Kieran Foran to return in the second half of the season, and Carter Gordon also to push for an NRL debut once he recovers from a back problem.

De Groot put in a strong performance on Friday evening though, and Hasler said his pre-season has been strong.

"Off the back of last year where he played a few games, his pre-season and his prep has been really strong," Hasler said on De Groot.

"We are very confident in what he can do. I thought he was pretty good, he was in those crucial plays, his save and carry, he played a part in setting up one of those tries late in the game when we needed it, so a pretty good start for him."

Hasler admitted the Roosters are going through a rebuilding phase, but said it doesn't take any of the shine off the win.

"The Roosters are going through a rebuilding phase, but that's one of the stronger sides they have put on, and they are always a good litmus test," Hasler said.

"It'll be good for us to take a win back home next week, but we have to keep building on that. It's only a start."

The Titans face the Dolphins at home next weekend.