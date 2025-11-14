The Melbourne Storm have stared down the barrel of quite a few roster adjustments in recent weeks, and are ensuring they don't lose one of their biggest stars despite an ever-changing player market in the NRL.

The Storm are reportedly on the verge of locking in captain Harry Grant on a fresh multi-year extension, with club officials confident they will secure his signature as early as next week, according to Sport Confidential.

Grant is expected to take a brief break from his holidays to attend Cameron Smith's induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in Melbourne, which will prove to be a timely opportunity for the Storm to finalise the deal and officially remove him from the open market.

He reportedly has no intention of leaving Melbourne, despite interest that would inevitably emerge if he had made himself available on the open market.

Grant, widely regarded as the Storm's most important player, is expected to sign on for at least two more seasons, with the deal believed to be worth well into seven figures per year.

Storm officials are reportedly “very confident” the new contract will be completed this week.

The extension would mark a critical moment for the club following a turbulent off-season that saw the departure of several key players, including Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jonah Pezet, as well as the devastating circumstances surrounding back-rower Eli Katoa.

Retaining the Queensland and Kangaroos hooker would give the Storm much-needed stability as they rebuild around their skipper heading into 2026 and beyond.