Melbourne Storm star dummy half Harry Grant has dropped the biggest hint regarding his future yet.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, Grant could head to the open market from November 1 he wanted to leave the Storm.

That has been somewhat unclear, with the Storm juggling their salary cap following the recent re-signing of Jahrome Hughes.

There has been talk that Cameron Munster could be released to the Perth Bears if he wants to go, while Ryan Papenhuyzen could also be let go early if he wants to try his hand at rugby union in the R360 competition.

That would certainly clear up the money for Harry Grant to remain in the Victorian capital, but regardless of those results, the club captain has now indicated he wants to get something done in the next few weeks to sort his future out.

"Nah, it's pretty good down there," he told 9News Sydney.

"I know what I'm getting out of myself at the Storm, I love the club and all the people involved. We'll see how things play out over the next couple of weeks."

The hooker's comments will set the Storm's wheels in motion to get a contract sorted, with the club making no secret of the fact they want to retain Grant.

The club captain is currently away with the Kangaroos at the Ashes series, so is unlikely to sign a deal before he returns to Australia, ensuring he will hit November 1 as a free agent.

The playing roster is not the only question mark in Melbourne, with Craig Bellamy's future also up in the air.

The head coach is off-contract at the end of 2026 and could eye a move to Queensland, with the Gold Coast Titans reportedly sounding out his appetite to take on a role with the club.

Grant is currently believed to be earning around $850,000 per season.