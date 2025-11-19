The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of star dummy half Harry Grant through to at least the end of the 2028 season.\n\nGrant was free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, but made it clear in recent times his preference was to remain at the Storm.\n\nA two-year extension has now been done, ensuring he will not be a first-year player for either the Perth Bears in 2027, or the PNG-based outfit in 2028 when they join the club.\n\nTaking over as Melbourne captain in 2024, Grant led the team to the grand final again this year where they came up short against the Brisbane Broncos, and now leads the outfit into a new era following departures of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet over the off-season.\n\n“It's a great feeling to have my future confirmed until 2028. I feel incredibly privileged to captain this Club and wear the purple jersey in front of our members and fans every week,” Grant said.\n\n"This Club has always been built on great people, and being at Storm, surrounded by them, brings out the best in me, both on and off the field.\n\n“We have a great group of players, coaches and staff and a strong leadership team determined to push our Club to bigger things in 2026.”\n\nGrant debuted for the Storm in 2018, playing 105 games for the club after a year on loan at the Tigers. He now has 14 State of Origins and 14 Tests under his belt.\n\n“Harry is not only one of the best players in the NRL, but also an outstanding leader and a tremendous ambassador for Melbourne Storm,” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said.\n\n“To have Harry commit to the Club until 2028 is a massive boost, not just for our playing group, but for our entire organisation and our passionate members and fans.\n\n“His determination to keep improving, be a role model for our younger players, and lead Storm toward sustained success makes him the ideal person to drive our Club forward.\n\n“We're delighted Harry will remain in purple until at least 2028.”