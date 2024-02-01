The Harold Matthews Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Penrith Panthers vs St George Dragons

North Sydney Bears vs Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters

Illawarra Steelers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Balmain Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Canberra Raiders 1. Kruger Roache

2. Viliami Siale

3. Preston Smallwood

4. Hardy Glover

5. Cooper Johnston

6. Jamie Cowling

7. Troy Codey (c)

8. Zildjian Tafili

9. Jack Leighton

10. Thomas Handsaker

11. Geordan Amaiu

12. Lochie Ellard

13. Jack Milne Interchange: 14. Max Hartwig 15. Samuel Green 16. Samuel Patmore 17. Byron Cahill Player to Watch: Cooper Johnston Newcastle Knights 1. Kyran Blair

2. William Manning

3. Fletcher Sommerville

4. Toby Winter

5. Callum Elsley

6. Lachlan Hails

7. Jack Thompson

8. Jace Cox

9. Diesel Hagan (c)

10. Beau Hill

11. Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene

12. TJ Talaileva

13. Jett Chock Interchange: 14. Ryder Crosswell 15. Charles Barnes 16. Fletcher O'Doherty 17. Ashton Allen PLAYER TO WATCH: Fletcher Sommerville GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:00AM AT RAIDERS BELCONNEN