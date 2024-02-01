The Harold Matthews Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights
1. Kruger Roache
2. Viliami Siale
3. Preston Smallwood
4. Hardy Glover
5. Cooper Johnston
6. Jamie Cowling
7. Troy Codey (c)
8. Zildjian Tafili
9. Jack Leighton
10. Thomas Handsaker
11. Geordan Amaiu
12. Lochie Ellard
13. Jack Milne
Interchange: 14. Max Hartwig 15. Samuel Green 16. Samuel Patmore 17. Byron Cahill
Player to Watch: Cooper Johnston
1. Kyran Blair
2. William Manning
3. Fletcher Sommerville
4. Toby Winter
5. Callum Elsley
6. Lachlan Hails
7. Jack Thompson
8. Jace Cox
9. Diesel Hagan (c)
10. Beau Hill
11. Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene
12. TJ Talaileva
13. Jett Chock
Interchange: 14. Ryder Crosswell 15. Charles Barnes 16. Fletcher O'Doherty 17. Ashton Allen
PLAYER TO WATCH: Fletcher Sommerville