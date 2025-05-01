After 12 weeks of competition, only two teams remain in the Harold Matthews Cup as the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights prepare to face off against each other for the prestigious title.

New Zealand Warriors

The New Zealand Warriors will look to go back-to-back this season after defeating the Western Suburbs Magpies in the same competition in 2024.

While most of the squad has changed, the coaching staff remains the same and will enter the match as favourites after strong victories against the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team

1. Jeremiah Lemana

2. Alexander Pua

3. Parekaahu Keepa

4. Soane Ma'asi

5. Hinckley Ioka

6. Tyson Hansen (c)

7. Alapati Tusa Soagia

8. Lucian Mikaele

9. Dreytin Marriott

10. Krushil Koteka

11. Dougal Grant

12. Bishop Neal

13. Ronan Byford

Interchange

14. Tusi Fanolua

15. Satali Asolelei Fretton

16. Kenny Lafituanai

17. Hanita Takulua

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserves

18. Christiano Elia

20. Kaian Olsen

21. D'Angelo Mikaele

22. Jacksyn Hill

23. Caleib Fidow

Player to Watch: Tyson Hansen

One of the only members left of last year's winning side, Hansen has already achieved so much during his short career to date and has previously been seen in both the halves and forward pack.

A hard-working and strong defender who is capable of tackling most opposition players, he is ever better in attack and isn't scared to take on the defence with his ball-running game.

Newcastle Knights

Finishing the regular season in third place, the Newcastle Knights have been impressive in the post-season, recording wins against the Illawarra Steelers (first place) and Central Coast Roosters (fifth place).

Coached by former NSW Blues representative forward Steve Simpson, the Knights aren't afraid to spread the ball in attack but also do the hard-work in the middle of the field.

Team

1. Riley Rostron

2. Callum Elsley

3. Chip Valentish

4. William Manning

5. Jett McKay

6. Cooper Votano

7. Chase Butler

8. Ashton Allen

9. Zane Hopkins

10. Lachlan Quigley

11. Kade McKay

12. Curtis Mulherin

13. Cooper Townsend (c)

Interchange

14. Kyron Nixon-Croaker

15. Noah McNamara

16. Cody Barker

17. Sione Haukinima

Reserves

18. Cooper McKenna

19. Benji Thompson

20. Aiden Whitaker

Player to Watch: Cooper Votano

The younger brother of U19s NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights fullback Connor Votano, Cooper is equally as talented but plays in the halves at five-eighth rather than the back of the field.

Coming off an incredible season in the Harold Matthews Cup, Zero Tackle understands that he has gained interest from outside the Knights and will be looking to have a performance to impress scouts this weekend.

Where to watch?

The match will take place on Saturday, 3 May at Leichhardt Oval at 12:00pm. If you are unable to attend the game in person, it will also be streamed live with commentary on BarTV Sports.