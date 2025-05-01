After 12 weeks of competition, only two teams remain in the Harold Matthews Cup as the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights prepare to face off against each other for the prestigious title.
New Zealand Warriors
The New Zealand Warriors will look to go back-to-back this season after defeating the Western Suburbs Magpies in the same competition in 2024.
While most of the squad has changed, the coaching staff remains the same and will enter the match as favourites after strong victories against the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Team
1. Jeremiah Lemana
2. Alexander Pua
3. Parekaahu Keepa
4. Soane Ma'asi
5. Hinckley Ioka
6. Tyson Hansen (c)
7. Alapati Tusa Soagia
8. Lucian Mikaele
9. Dreytin Marriott
10. Krushil Koteka
11. Dougal Grant
12. Bishop Neal
13. Ronan Byford
Interchange
14. Tusi Fanolua
15. Satali Asolelei Fretton
16. Kenny Lafituanai
17. Hanita Takulua
Reserves
18. Christiano Elia
20. Kaian Olsen
21. D'Angelo Mikaele
22. Jacksyn Hill
23. Caleib Fidow
Player to Watch: Tyson Hansen
One of the only members left of last year's winning side, Hansen has already achieved so much during his short career to date and has previously been seen in both the halves and forward pack.
A hard-working and strong defender who is capable of tackling most opposition players, he is ever better in attack and isn't scared to take on the defence with his ball-running game.
Newcastle Knights
Finishing the regular season in third place, the Newcastle Knights have been impressive in the post-season, recording wins against the Illawarra Steelers (first place) and Central Coast Roosters (fifth place).
Coached by former NSW Blues representative forward Steve Simpson, the Knights aren't afraid to spread the ball in attack but also do the hard-work in the middle of the field.
Team
1. Riley Rostron
2. Callum Elsley
3. Chip Valentish
4. William Manning
5. Jett McKay
6. Cooper Votano
7. Chase Butler
8. Ashton Allen
9. Zane Hopkins
10. Lachlan Quigley
11. Kade McKay
12. Curtis Mulherin
13. Cooper Townsend (c)
Interchange
14. Kyron Nixon-Croaker
15. Noah McNamara
16. Cody Barker
17. Sione Haukinima
Reserves
18. Cooper McKenna
19. Benji Thompson
20. Aiden Whitaker
Player to Watch: Cooper Votano
The younger brother of U19s NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights fullback Connor Votano, Cooper is equally as talented but plays in the halves at five-eighth rather than the back of the field.
Coming off an incredible season in the Harold Matthews Cup, Zero Tackle understands that he has gained interest from outside the Knights and will be looking to have a performance to impress scouts this weekend.
Where to watch?
The match will take place on Saturday, 3 May at Leichhardt Oval at 12:00pm. If you are unable to attend the game in person, it will also be streamed live with commentary on BarTV Sports.