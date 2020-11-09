Rabbitohs star Dane Gagai is gaining plenty of interest from rival clubs, with “half a dozen” sides reportedly showing interest in the Queensland outside back, per The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

Gagai, 29, is off contract for 2022 and could be the big name to leave Redfern given Souths pending offer to hand Latrell Mitchell a major contract upgrade.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Rothfield revealed that a long list of committed stars could force Gagai to depart the Rabbitohs.

“Go through their roster and I’ll give you some players who are on really big money: Damien Cook; Adam Reynolds; Cameron Murray; Cody Walker and Jai Arrow’s just joined the club on $700,00 a year,” Rothfield said.

“You could probably add Campbell Graham and Tom Burgess to that list of $500,000-plus players and in the next week or two they will announce a new three-year deal for Latrell Mitchell worth about $800,000 – $850,000 a season.

“That leaves a guy called Dane Gagai — who was the best player on the field in Adelaide — he is off contract and I think they’re going to face a battle to keep him because there’s a lot of clubs lining up with big cash to try and sign him.”

Corey Allan has also been reported as a potential departure from South Sydney given Mitchell’s imminent extension and a tight budget at Redfern.

Gagai has played 203 NRL matches, 14 games for Queensland and five Tests with Australia.