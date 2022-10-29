They have two family members plying their trade in the NRL, but Gregor Haas – the father of Payne and Klese Haas – has recently fronted the media to refute suggestions the family are thugs after his wife Joan was imprisoned for two violent assaults in the past three years.

Gregor told The Sunday Mail that his wife is now determined to stay out of trouble following her recent incarceration, while also addressing some other incidents that had reflected poorly on the family in the past.

Joan Haas was sentenced to nine months in prison after punching a security guard in the face and spitting on another during an altercation that took place at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast in May. She has since returned to the family after her release on October 1.

That incident followed a number of others, including a violent assault in a McDonald's Drive Thru back in 2019.

Payne Haas has also received unwanted attention in the past, having missed the start of the 2021 season after being handed a ban by the NRL in response to confirmation he threatened police officers during an altercation.

He has also previously refused to comply with Integrity Unit investigations, incidents with police and a bust-up with fellow team-mate Albert Kelly.

But despite the negative attention the family has attracted in more recent times, patriarch Gregor insists that while his family aren't perfect, they're far from the thugs they're portrayed as in the media.

“Joan is back home now. She can't go to certain venues but she's back with us and it's fantastic,” Haas Snr said.

“I can't say too much about (the assault) because Joan has strict conditions around her release, but… we don't want it to happen again.

“I know we've made mistakes. I can't sit here and say we're perfect.

“I used to get annoyed about what people would say and think about us, but now I'm okay with it.

“With social media there is a lot more focus, particularly on someone like Payne who is an NRL player, but we love him and that's all that matters.”

Haas continued, explaining that while people only see the negative stories about Joan, they haven't seen the challenges she endured as she raised 10 children, including quadriplegic son Chace, who passed away in August 2020.

“People don't see what Joan has had to do, raising a disabled child for 20 years. She did everything. It's not easy to raise a child with quadriplegia and Joan's love for our kids is amazing.

“As soon as Joan got out, she was back in to family life. She makes it look easy. The Joan I know is a loving mother, a loving wife, she is protective of our family like any mum would be.”