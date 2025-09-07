The new R360 competition has taken the NRL by storm, with multiple stars being eyed out by the new league.

One of those players is one of the biggest names in Australian sport — Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas.

The athletic freak was reportedly looked at as a marquee coup for R360, with the competition looking to pay him $2.2 million to get him over the line.

Despite the lucrative offer, he will reportedly decline the deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Instead, he'll opt to remain in the NRL, with hopes of signing a mammoth contract with the Broncos.

It's been estimated that Haas could demand up to $1 million in corporate deals, which would bring his total profit margin to nearly double, considering his hefty $1.2 million contract.

His manager, Ahmad Merhi, has denied any contact with R360, and says he will not move onto any other clubs.

"I know where Payne's heart is and it's with the Broncos," Merhi told the Daily Telegraph.

"There's no plan to go to the open market.

He revealed a new deal is imminent, and that fans should expect him to remain in Brisbane for a long time.

"I'm confident we'll have a new deal done before November 1 which would be great for Payne and the Broncos,” he said.

"We're very happy with how things are going.

”He is concentrating on the premiership right now, that's his main focus, and when the season is over, we will finalise an extension with the Broncos."